Smith is the undisputed top tight end in Tennessee, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Smith was the top guy after Delanie Walker suffered season-ending injuries the past two years, handling 75.3 percent snap share in 2018 (13 games) and 70.8 percent share in 2019 (16 games). Smith's impressive work after the catch helped him produce 12.7 yards per reception and 9.4 per target the past two years, but he's never seen consistent volume in the run-first Tennessee offense, averaging only 3.7 targets in the nine games Walker missed last year. While Walker is now out of the picture, the Titans have shown some affinity for using Anthony Firkser over Smith in obvious passing situations -- a role that allowed Firkser to average 2.4 targets over the final nine games last year. Smith has the talent to be a high-end fantasy asset in the right role, but it isn't clear if he'll get enough volume to provide steady production in Tennessee this season. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and will turn 25 in late August.