Smith hauled in four of seven targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 16-14 win against Denver.

Entering his fourth NFL season out of Florida International, Smith kicks off 2020 atop Tennessee's tight end depth chart. The 25-year-old already has 39 career starts and 45 appearances to his name, yet he has never surpassed 45 targets, 450 receiving yards, or three touchdowns in any professional campaign. His Week 1 usage indicates a potential season-long increase in all three of those statistical departments, as he was just one target behind Corey Davis and A.J. Brown for the team lead. Next up for Smith is a Week 2 matchup against a Jaguars defense that allowed five catches and 69 yards to opposing tight ends in its season opener.