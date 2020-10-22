Smith (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Per Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean, the tight end took part in Wednesday's stretch but headed back inside the team's facility immediately afterward. With a full practice Thursday under his belt, Smith will set his sights on bouncing back from the one-catch, 13-yard effort he logged in this past Sunday's win over the Texans prior to his third-quarter exit. Heading into that contest Smith had recorded a fantasy-friendly 18/221/5 stat line through his first four outings this season.