Smith was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a quadriceps injury, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
After Tennessee listed him as a non-participant on its estimated practice report Wednesday, Smith was able to take his activity up a notch when the Titans got back on the field Thursday. Assuming he's at least able to maintain his activity level in the team's final practice of the week Friday, Smith should be in good shape to play Sunday versus the Texans. With Corey Davis (illness) still on the Titans' reserve/COVID-19 list, Smith could be in store for another elevated target count Week 6. In the team's blowout win over the Bills on Tuesday, Smith hauled in five of seven targets for 40 yards and two scores.
