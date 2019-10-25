Titans' Jonnu Smith: More work on tap
Smith may be in line for more targets with Delanie Walker (ankle) sidelined Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Even with Walker active this season, Smith has started six of the Titans' seven games while getting a 58.8 percent share of the offensive snaps, most among the team's tight ends. Smith has flashed at times, with four 20-plus-yard receptions, but overall his line reads 9-161-0 on 12 targets. Walker told John Glennon of The Athletic on Friday that he's dealing with an injury to the same ankle that was dislocated last season, so the veteran could be a week-to-week consideration for the foreseeable future. Such a scenario opens up Walker's 4.4 targets per game for the likes of Smith, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser in an offense that looks somewhat better with Ryan Tannehill and not Marcus Mariota under center.
