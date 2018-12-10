Coach Mike Vrabel said he's still waiting to find out if Smith (knee) has a shot to return this season, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Smith's MCL injury was previously reported as the season-ending variety, but the Titans apparently still have some hope he can return, even if it's only for Week 17 or a possible playoff run. The team will rely on Anthony Firkser as its top pass-catching tight end Week 15 against the Giants.