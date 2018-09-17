Titans' Jonnu Smith: Not targeted in Week 2
Smith did not see a target in Week 2 against Houston.
Smith was on the field for 59 snaps offensive snaps but did not appear on the stat sheet after being pegged to fill in for the injured Delanie Walker (ankle). Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert attempted only 20 passes, so there weren't an abundance of opportunities for any Titans' receivers. As the team gets healthier -- they were without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and key members of the offensive line -- Smith may become more involved, but that role isn't imminent after Smith's disappointing Week 2 showing.
