Titans' Jonnu Smith: Officially out for season
The Titans placed Smith (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
It was widely believed that Smith suffered a season-ending MCL injury in the Week 14 win over the Jaguars, but coach Mike Vrabel had maintained optimism as recently as Monday that the tight end could avoid such a fate. The Titans' decision to move Smith to IR a day later implies follow-up scans weren't as promising as the team had hoped. Smith should be ready to go for the start of the 2019 campaign, but a Tennessee squad already short on quality pass-catching options will now find itself down another key body for the final three contests of this season. Anthony Firkser and Luke Stocker are expected to handle most of the reps at tight end the rest of the way, with the former likely to see the greater involvement of the two in the passing game.
