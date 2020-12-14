Smith recorded two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

All of the Titans' pass-catchers besides A.J. Brown were limited due to game script as Ryan Tannehill took to the air only 24 times. After missing the team's Week 13 matchup against the Browns, Smith made the most of his looks. Even so, he was out-targeted by Geoff Swaim, who also hauled in a touchdown. Smith has recorded more than two receptions only once since Week 6, leaving him as an unreliable option in Week 15 against the Lions.