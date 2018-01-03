Titans' Jonnu Smith: Participates fully in practice
Smith (concussion) practiced fully Tuesday and, barring any setbacks, will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Smith had 18 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign. The Chiefs' defense allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, and with just eight targets in his last six games, Smith shouldn't be considered for fantasy matchups in the wild-card round.
More News
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Finishes rookie year with 18 catches•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Just one catch again•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Gets five-yard catch•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches two balls in win•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Won't start with Walker active•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Could start Sunday vs. Ravens•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...