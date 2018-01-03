Smith (concussion) practiced fully Tuesday and, barring any setbacks, will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Smith had 18 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign. The Chiefs' defense allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, and with just eight targets in his last six games, Smith shouldn't be considered for fantasy matchups in the wild-card round.