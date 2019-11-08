Titans' Jonnu Smith: Poised for another start
Smith's teammate Delanie Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Smith took advantage of the same situation with a 6-78-1 receiving line in a Week 8 win over Tampa Bay, before dropping to 3-18-0 in last week's loss to the Panthers. His target volume has been encouraging, but Smith does lose some snaps and routes to Anthony Firkser, with the Titans still using a three-man rotation at tight end (MyCole Pruitt mostly gets blocking snaps).
