Smith (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Smith didn't practice Wednesday, but the tight end's return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Smith caught four of his five targets for 84 yards and two TDs in Week 2's 33-30 win over the Jaguars and figures to remain busy again this weekend, with top wideout A.J. Brown (knee) still banged up.
