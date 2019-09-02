Smith (knee) isn't wearing a brace over his leg Monday at practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Removed from the PUP list two weeks ago, Smith didn't play in any preseason games but seems to have a shot at suiting up for Week 1 in Cleveland. With Delanie Walker back in good health, Smith profiles as the second tight end in a run-first offense.

