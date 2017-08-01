Titans' Jonnu Smith: Progressing despite red zone drop
Smith has looked good as Tennessee's No.2 tight end early in camp, Colton Pouncy of the Tennessean reports.
Smith's most memorable play on the Titans' third day of camp was a red zone drop, but that one sequence isn't representative of how well the third-rounder out of Florida International has handled the high volume of passes thrown his way. He has also earned praise from coach Mike Mularkey for his desire to learn and improve. Tennessee has the luxury of bringing him along slowly behind veteran Delanie Walker, but that doesn't mean Smith won't make an impact in his rookie campaign.
