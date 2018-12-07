Smith is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Jaguars with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Smith headed to the locker room almost immediately after Derrick Henry's historic 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, a sign that the injury could be serious. With the Titans already down Delanie Walker (ankle), Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt should fill in for Smith as long as he is out.