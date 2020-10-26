Smith recorded one reception on four targets for nine yards in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Smith battled an ankle injury throughout the week, but managed a full practice on Thursday prior to being active for the Week 7 contest. It's unclear if was held back by the injury or tough matchup, but Smith turned in his second consecutive one catch performance. Prior to this downturn in production, it appeared Smith was in for a breakout season by recording 13 receptions, 181 yards and three touchdowns in the team's first three games. He'll look to get back on track in Week 8 against Cincinnati.