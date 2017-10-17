Titans' Jonnu Smith: Quiet in Monday win
Smith hauled in his lone target for 10 yards in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.
Smith isn't a big enough part of Tennessee's passing game yet to be considered more than a touchdown-dependent flier. He was targeted on only one of returning quarterback Marcus Mariota's (hamstring) 32 passes while five separate receivers all had at least four balls thrown their way. Despite scoring two touchdowns already, the rookie tight end is yet to gain more than 30 yards in a game.
More News
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Five short catches in loss•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Scores again in Week 3•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches first career touchdown•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Sees seven targets in second preseason game•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Progressing despite red-zone drop•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Receives praise from fellow tight end•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...