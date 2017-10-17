Smith hauled in his lone target for 10 yards in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts.

Smith isn't a big enough part of Tennessee's passing game yet to be considered more than a touchdown-dependent flier. He was targeted on only one of returning quarterback Marcus Mariota's (hamstring) 32 passes while five separate receivers all had at least four balls thrown their way. Despite scoring two touchdowns already, the rookie tight end is yet to gain more than 30 yards in a game.