Smith (quadriceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Texans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Smith started the week as a non-participant but practiced without limitations Friday, which gives him a green light for Week 6. The fourth-year tight end has been fantastic this season, as he's posted 18 receptions for 221 yards and five touchdowns through four games. Smith's value could take a slight hit if Corey Davis (illness) returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but as one of the top fantasy tight ends this year, he should be utilized accordingly.
