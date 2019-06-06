Smith (knee) was seen running after practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Smith is on the mend from a sprained MCL and it doesn't sound like he's been very involved in the Titans' offseason program. While Thursday marks the last day of OTAs, Smith will have a chance to participate in drills during mandatory minicamp June 11-13. Even if he doesn't, the third-year pro at least seems to be trending in the right direction in advance of training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories