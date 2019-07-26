Titans' Jonnu Smith: Running routes with trainers
Smith (knee) ran routes Friday on a separate field with trainers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Smith opens training camp on the PUP list, wearing a brace to help stabilize his knee. The season-ending injury he suffered last year was reported as an MCL sprain, but the lengthy recovery hints at a more serious issue, or else some type of setback in the rehab process. Either way, a recent report suggested Smith should be ready for practice at some point in August, giving him a chance to be ready for Week 1. Fellow tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is practicing without restriction.
