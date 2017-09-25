Titans' Jonnu Smith: Scores again in Week 3
Smith hauled in a 24-yard touchdown on one of his two targets in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.
Tennessee's tight end of the future has shown plenty of ability in the present with touchdown catches in consecutive weeks. The rookie's still operating primarily in two tight end sets with Delanie Walker clearly topping the depth chart, but Smith's starting to work his way into the standard league discussion nonetheless thanks to his nose for the end zone.
