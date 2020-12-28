Smith caught three passes (seven targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-14 loss to Green Bay.

Ryan Tannehill and the entire Tennessee passing attack struggled mightily in frigid conditions, but Smith was the lucky beneficiary of the only passing touchdown of the contest, allowing the tight end finish with a respectable fantasy output. The 24-year-old is having another modest season, eclipsing his previous season high of 439 yards by one yard Sunday. The only noticeable difference in his production has been the uptick in touchdowns (eight) after finishing with three or fewer scores in his previous three seasons as a pro. Smith's improvement as a red-zone target does boost his value at a shallow position, just don't expect elite production and you will not be disappointed. A favorable matchup against a terrible Houston defense looms in Week 17.