Smith caught all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Don't look now, but Smith has a touchdown in consecutive weeks after previously being blanked in that category this season. He opened the scoring from four yards out in this one. The second-year tight end is gaining momentum ahead of his team's Week 11 meeting with the division-rival Colts.

