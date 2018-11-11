Titans' Jonnu Smith: Scores for second straight game
Smith caught all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.
Don't look now, but Smith has a touchdown in consecutive weeks after previously being blanked in that category this season. He opened the scoring from four yards out in this one. The second-year tight end is gaining momentum ahead of his team's Week 11 meeting with the division-rival Colts.
