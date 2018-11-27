Smith caught both his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

Smith started the game with a bang, taking a short pass 61 yards down the middle for a touchdown. While that flashed his great athleticism, Smith was hardly involved in the passing game afterward and struggled on multiple occasions trying to protect his quarterback. From a fantasy perspective, though, it still marked his best performance of the campaign, boosting his stock slightly ahead of Week 13's game versus the Jets.