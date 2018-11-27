Titans' Jonnu Smith: Scores long touchdown
Smith caught both his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans.
Smith started the game with a bang, taking a short pass 61 yards down the middle for a touchdown. While that flashed his great athleticism, Smith was hardly involved in the passing game afterward and struggled on multiple occasions trying to protect his quarterback. From a fantasy perspective, though, it still marked his best performance of the campaign, boosting his stock slightly ahead of Week 13's game versus the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...