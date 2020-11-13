Smith brought in two of six targets for 14 yards and scored a one-yard touchdown on his only rush attempt in the Titans' 34-17 loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

The athletic tight end couldn't do much through the air on a night when Ryan Tannehill threw for just 147 yards, but his first career rushing score in the second quarter helped salvage his fantasy night to an extent. Smith pass-catching production continues to be hard to trust on a week-to-week basis, however, as he's now recorded no more than two receptions or 32 receiving yards in five consecutive games after posting an 18-221-5 line over his four contests of the campaign. He'll look to bounce back to that caliber of numbers in a Week 11 battle against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22.