Smith caught four of five targets, racking up 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 33-30 win against the Jaguars.

The 25-year-old tight end is off to a sterling start to his 2020 campaign, having already matched his career high in touchdown receptions through just two outings. Smith's involvement in the passing offense has significantly spiked, as he is on pace for over 95 targets this year after never exceeding 44 targets in any of his first three professional seasons. There's no guarantee that Smith continues to produce the way he has between Week 1 and 2 once A.J. Brown (knee) makes his return to the receiving corps, but it is notable that Brown (eight) and Smith (seven) were only separated by one target when both were in the lineup against Denver last Monday. Heading into Week 3, Smith prepares to face a Vikings defense that surrendered five catches and 111 yards to Indianapolis' Mo Alie-Cox on Sunday.