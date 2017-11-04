Titans' Jonnu Smith: Sees increased workload in practice
Smith could see an increased workload in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Smith saw an increased workload in practice this week with starter Delanie Walker (ankle) sidelined until Friday's session. Walker is listed as questionable and may not be available Sunday, which would vault the rookie third-round pick into an every-down role. At this point it's anybody's guess if Walker is able to suit up, but if inactive, Smith would be a decent streaming option against a Ravens defense which has given up six touchdowns to tight ends this season.
More News
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Could see increased role•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Quiet in Monday win•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Five short catches in loss•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Scores again in Week 3•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Catches first career touchdown•
-
Titans' Jonnu Smith: Sees seven targets in second preseason game•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...