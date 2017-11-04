Smith could see an increased workload in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Smith saw an increased workload in practice this week with starter Delanie Walker (ankle) sidelined until Friday's session. Walker is listed as questionable and may not be available Sunday, which would vault the rookie third-round pick into an every-down role. At this point it's anybody's guess if Walker is able to suit up, but if inactive, Smith would be a decent streaming option against a Ravens defense which has given up six touchdowns to tight ends this season.