Titans' Jonnu Smith: Sees seven targets in second preseason game
Smith caught five of seven targets for 47 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Smith showed why the Titans used a third-round pick on him in April's draft Saturday, as the rookie was frequently able to find holes in the middle of the defense and ultimately finished the day with a game-high five receptions. Though it's true he's stuck behind the ultra-reliable Delanie Walker for the time being, Smith will make it hard for the coaching staff to keep him off the field if he keeps producing like he has. His next chance to shine will come next Sunday against the Bears.
