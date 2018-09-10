Titans' Jonnu Smith: Should step into big role following Walker's injury
With Delanie Walker (ankle) not expected to play again this season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith's role in the Titans' passing attack is in line to expand in the coming weeks.
As a rookie last year, Smith logged 18 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns, but with Walker out of the mix, the 2017 third-rounder is now in a position to see enough looks in the Tennessee passing game to merit immediate fantasy attention. Luke Stocker (two catches for 37 yards) actually outproduced Smith (one catch for 12 yards) in Week 1, but Walker saw seven targets Sunday before suffering his injury, and looking ahead, the bulk of the tight end looks that would typically go to him figure to go in Smith's direction.
