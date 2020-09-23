Smith (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Smith logged 54 of a possible 62 snaps on offense in Week 2's win over the Jaguars, en route to hauling in four of his five targets for 84 yards and two TDs, so it's possible that his practice reps are simply being managed to start the week. Smith's return to the field Thursday, in any capacity, would support that notion and put him on track to serve as Tennessee's top tight end Sunday against the Vikings.
