Smith caught four of six targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.

The third-year tight end managed to lead the Titans in targets during Sunday's upset and has 21 in his past four games. Smith looks as though he has developed a rapport with new quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but it's hard to tell how much of that is an authentic connection and how much of that is Delanie Walker's (ankle) absence in all four of Tannehill's starts. Though Walker's timetable for return is unclear, Smith figures to see a drop in targets once the veteran returns. In the meantime, the Titans will face off against a Jaguars team that held Smith to 20 yards on two catches as a backup in Week 3, following next week's bye.