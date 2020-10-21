Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Smith is nursing an ankle sprain sustained during Sunday's win over the Texans, the severity of which knocked him out of action in the third quarter. The Titans reportedly consider Smith's injury minor, but his status for Week 7 will remain in question as long as he's being held out from handling full practice reps. A game-time absence by Smith would provide Anthony Firkser, who broke out with 113 yards and a touchdown versus Houston, to operate as Tennessee's clear top tight end against the Steelers.