Smith (knee) didn't practice Tuesday at the start of OTAs, Erik Bacharach of The Nashville Tennessean reports.

Smith was placed on injured reserve after suffering an MCL sprain Week 14 last season. He may be dealing with an injury more severe than what was initially reported, as the typical recovery timeline for an MCL sprain would've seen him return to health before the start of the Titans' offseason program. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) went through individual drills Tuesday and said afterward that he's back to about 85 percent strength. Smith likely will have to settle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart once he's healthy.

