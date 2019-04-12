Smith (knee) is still recovering from an MCL sprain and didn't participate in a recent throwing session with teammates, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website reports.

Marcus Mariota (neck) organized the sessions with wide receivers Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, Darius Jennings and Cameron Batson, as well as reserve tight end MyCole Pruitt. The Titans' top options at tight end are both working their way back from season-ending injuries, with Smith coming off an MCL sprain and Delanie Walker rehabbing a broken ankle. It isn't clear if Walker will be available for offseason practices, but the Titans seemingly expect him to retain the starting job in his age-35 season. There's potential for Smith to gain a degree of fantasy relevance if Walker doesn't look like his old self or suffers another injury.