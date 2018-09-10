Smith hauled in one of his three targets for 12 yards in Week 1 against Miami.

Smith saw two his three targets on the last drive of the game, after Delanie Walker (ankle) was off the field due to injury. He is now in line for an increased workload, and will vie with Luke Stocker to fill Walker's role. While Corey Davis dominated the targets Sunday, Rishard Matthews (knee) is still limited by offseason injuries and Tywan Taylor failed to make his mark in the opening game. As a result, if Smith emerges as the primary replacement for Walker, he could see a fairly significant increase in targets.