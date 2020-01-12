Smith secured two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 28-12 divisional-round win over the Ravens on Saturday.

The third-year pro opened the scoring in the upset with a 12-yard scoring grab late in the first quarter, and although he was minimally involved thereafter, his role in helping the Titans establish a positive early tone was certainly invaluable. Smith's usage has fluctuated considerably at times this season, but he'll look to make an impact in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus either the Texans or Chiefs, two teams that were vulnerable to the tight end position all season.