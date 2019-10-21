Titans' Jonnu Smith: Turns in big plays
Smith hauled in all three of his targets for 64 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Delanie Walker (ankle) was forced from the game after playing only five snaps, opening the door for Smith to produce. He took advantage by hauling in long receptions of 35 and 24 yards, accounting for the majority of his production. Walker has had a few ongoing injuries to his lower-body this season, opening the door for Smith to find the field more. If Walker is unable to suit up in Week 8, Smith will draw a positive matchup against the Buccaneers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...