Smith hauled in all three of his targets for 64 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Delanie Walker (ankle) was forced from the game after playing only five snaps, opening the door for Smith to produce. He took advantage by hauling in long receptions of 35 and 24 yards, accounting for the majority of his production. Walker has had a few ongoing injuries to his lower-body this season, opening the door for Smith to find the field more. If Walker is unable to suit up in Week 8, Smith will draw a positive matchup against the Buccaneers.