Titans' Jonnu Smith: Two catches in loss
Smith brought in two of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.
Smith logged 79 percent of Tennessee's offensive snaps and remains the team's No. 1 tight end, but has yet to step into the role left by Delanie Walker. The second-year pro has yet to eclipse three targets in a game, and has only logged a total of 44 receiving yards in the last six games. Smith is does not warrant weekly fantasy consideration in the Titans' low volume passing attack.
More News
