Titans' Jonnu Smith: Week 1 status not yet clear
Smith (knee) hasn't practiced all offseason, which results in Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site being noncommittal about the tight end's Week 1 status.
Wyatt notes that coach Mike Vrabel "hasn't provided any insight on (Smith's) condition," though added clarity on that front could arrive once training camp commences. Smith's status is relevant considering that starting tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is bouncing back from an injury of his own. It looks like Walker should be ready to go in time for the Titans' season opener, but if he misses any time in-season, Smith could enter the fantasy equation in deeper formats.
