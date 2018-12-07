Smith (knee) has been diagnosed with a season-ending MCL injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report doesn't specify if a playoff run would change the outlook -- a realistic possibility given the recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks that often accompanies MCL injuries. With Smith unavailable for at least the remainder of the regular season, Tennessee will turn to some combination of Anthony Firkser, Luke Stocker and MyCole Pruitt at tight end. Stocker led the group with 39 snaps in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Jaguars, but Firkser is far more likely to contribute in the passing game, boasting 16 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown on just 16 targets this year.

