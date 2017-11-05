Smith will likely continue in his normal backup role Sunday against the Ravens with starting tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) active for the contest.

With Walker toughing it out with a bone bruise in the ankle, Smith doesn't have quite the clear path to targets that he would have if his veteran counterpart had been unavailable. If Walker is limited at all or suffers any setbacks during the contest, Smith could see an uptick in snaps, but relying on such an outcome would be a hunch play for fantasy lineups.