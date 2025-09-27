Mims was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Kalel Mullings (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday and Tyjae Spears (ankle) has missed Tennessee's first three contests this season, so Mims' elevation provides much needed backfield depth. He's expected to play behind both Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut in the Week 4 matchup against the Texans.