Mims was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

The Fresno State product failed to make Tennessee's initial 53-man roster in late August, but he remained with the team's practice squad. With Tyjae Spears (ankle) and Kalel Mullings (ankle) likely both missing the Titans' Week 2 matchup against the Rams, Mims is expected to serve as a depth piece in the team's running back corps.