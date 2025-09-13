default-cbs-image
Mims was elevated from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

The Fresno State product failed to make Tennessee's initial 53-man roster in late August, but he remained with the team's practice squad. With Tyjae Spears (ankle) and Kalel Mullings (ankle) likely both missing the Titans' Week 2 matchup against the Rams, Mims is expected to serve as a depth piece in the team's running back corps.

