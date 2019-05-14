Titans' Joseph Parker: Heading to Music City

Parker signed a contract with the Titans on Monday, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Parker played his final two years of college ball at Chattanooga after transferring from Montana. In 22 games with the Mocs, the wideout recorded 74 receptions for 842 yards and five touchdowns. He'll likely have to become a major contributor on special teams if he hopes to land a roster spot this fall.

