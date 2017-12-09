Titans' Josh Carraway: Promoted to active roster
The Titans promoted Carraway to their 53-man roster Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Carraway last played in the Titans' Week 4 loss to the Texans before being waived and reverting to their practice squad. He has been called back up in order to help provide depth at defensive end. The rookie has yet to record a tackle in his young career.
