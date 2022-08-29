Kalu (groin) recorded two tackles during Saturday's preseason win against the Cardinals.
Kalu returned to play against Arizona after he suffered a groin injury during Tennessee's previous preseason game Aug. 20. The 27-year-old totaled a career-high 16 tackles while playing primarily on special teams (275 snaps) over 15 games with the Titans last year. Kalu's participation Saturday should further help his case to make the Cardinals' final 53-man roster ahead of fellow safeties Lonnie Johnson, Adrian Colbert and A.J. Moore.