Kalu (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Kalu was added to the injury report as a non-participant Thursday but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 23-year-old signed with the Titans at the start of December and has exclusively played special teams in his two games with the team.

