Titans' Josh Kalu: Joins active roster
Kalu was promoted to the Titans' 53-man roster Saturday.
Kalu has been on the Titans' practice squad and also spent time with the team in training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent in May. The 23-year-old is unlikely to play a significant role defensively with Tennessee's starting secondary currently healthy.
