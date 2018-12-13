Kalu (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Kalu is a surprising addition to Thursday's injury report, given that he was not listed Wednesday. The 23-year-old only played on special teams since being promoted to the Titans' active roster Dec. 1, so if Kalu were to miss Sunday's game against the Giants expect Tennessee's defense to be largely unaffected.

