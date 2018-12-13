Titans' Josh Kalu: No practice Thursday
Kalu (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Kalu is a surprising addition to Thursday's injury report, given that he was not listed Wednesday. The 23-year-old only played on special teams since being promoted to the Titans' active roster Dec. 1, so if Kalu were to miss Sunday's game against the Giants expect Tennessee's defense to be largely unaffected.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...